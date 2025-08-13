Bicyclist critically injured in crash, Cape Coral officers say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating after a crash critically injured a bicyclist.

Officers said it happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at SW 38th Street and SW 15th Place. They report a man on an electric bicycle failed to stop at a stop sign while speeding, and then hit an SUV.

At this time, the man is currently in critical condition, according to the police department.

Fox 4 is working to learn more and will update this article as new information about the crash comes in.