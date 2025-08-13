Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

Bicyclist critically injured in crash, Cape Coral officers say

police
source
police
Posted
and last updated

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating after a crash critically injured a bicyclist.

Officers said it happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at SW 38th Street and SW 15th Place. They report a man on an electric bicycle failed to stop at a stop sign while speeding, and then hit an SUV.

At this time, the man is currently in critical condition, according to the police department.

Fox 4 is working to learn more and will update this article as new information about the crash comes in.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line