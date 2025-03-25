BEYOND BARGAINS: Goodwill sees drop in attendance for free citizenship classes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Goodwill is giving away more than just great deals on clothes, they are providing free US citizenship classes.

FOX 4’s Bella Line sat in on one of their classes, but the instructor said that they've seen a decrease in people coming in since January.

Hear what the most difficult part of the test is below:

It can take years to become a US citizen and the process includes a civics test, English speaking, and writing.

Carol Taylor, an instructor for these classes, says it isn't easy.

"It is a process, and it's a long one,” said Taylor.

She has multiple students who come weekly to her classes to try and get one step closer to becoming a citizen.

"I've learned more English here. The teacher's the best,” said Renata Vaseoneelos, a student.

She says that number has dwindled a little since January.

"At first, at the end of January, there was really high demand. I mean people were very anxious about what was going on so they were really feeling motivated to get their citizenship, but I think once they understood the English language requirement, a lot of them started to fall away,” said Taylor.

She says if people fail their English portion of the test, many of them don't feel confident enough to try again. However, Elsa Nunez, a student who is currently working for Goodwill, says it has kept her motivated to move forward in the process so she can bring her mom to the US from Cuba.

"The interviewer, you don't know what they are going to say for you, what they are going to ask you, but, and how fast they are going to speak English,” said Nunez.

Many of the students told Line that they have learned a lot about US history, but the most intimidating part is the English proficiency. However, they say these classes have helped with their confidence.

"After the class, I have more confidence, yes. It's more easy for me in the store,” said Vaseoneelos.