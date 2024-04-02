BACK ON TOP| Cape Coral teacher shares barrier island rebuild

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, neighbors living in St. James City watched as Gail Landis' new home was lifted into the air and placed onto pilings.

Landis told Fox 4's Cape Coral community correspondent Colton Chavez that she is a teacher at Oasis High School in Cape Coral and has been living in an RV for the past 18 months.

She said after Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in St. James City, the battle to find an affordable way to rebuild was almost impossible.

On Tuesday, Landis said she was able to connect with Cornerstone Design Build and TB Thompson Industries LLC, who she says partnered to build her tiny home.

“I am so blessed to have all these guys working together,” said Landis.

She said her new home can withstand 180 m.p.h winds and is equipped with impact windows and doors.

“It's just me. I’m a teacher and this was affordable to do and safe and I just want people down here to know that they can do this and they can put a home here that’s safe,” said Landis.

On Tuesday, the contractor lifting the home told Fox 4, they anticipate lifting another 15-20 homes in the Pine Island area before the end of the year.