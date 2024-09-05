ARRESTED: Cape Coral man accused of molesting 12-year-old child

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A Cape Coral man is behind bars, accused of molesting a young child. Cape Coral Police say he allegedly abused a child under the age of twelve.

Around 9 P.M Wednesday night, Cape Coral police say a detective went to a house in northwest Cape Coral after receiving a report about a sexual molestation. Officers say the detective talked to the victim, who’s under the age of twelve, and identified 20-year-old Elijah De Jesus as the suspect.

“So, the detective obviously started an investigation from there - conducted interviews, made sure everything was all in it’s right place - and the detective developed probable cause for the arrest of De Jesus,” said Mercedes Simonds, Cape Coral Police Department Public Affairs Officer.

De Jesus is now facing charges of Lewd and Lascivious behavior and remains in Lee County jail awaiting his court date. Police say the victim knew De Jesus, and want to remind parents to have open conversations with their kids about recognizing red flags.

“This victim was very brave in coming forward, we’re very proud of them, and we’re happy that we could get some justice for them in this case,” said Simonds.