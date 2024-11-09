CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thousands of community members came out to watch the Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade route ran west on Cape Coral Parkway from Cape Coral Street to Chester Street.

You can watch FOX 4's Victoria Scott's full report on the parade here:

Annual Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade honors nation's heroes

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office brought out 50 units for the parade.

Examples included helicopters, a robot dog, animal trailer, several vehicles, and more.

Victoria Scott LCSO brought out its robot dog for the Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade.

LCSO officials said more than 100 staff members participated in the event.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the parade was the perfect way for LCSO to show its support for veterans.

“Today’s the day we can salute our veterans and show our appreciation because every single person in the world, when they wake up in a free country, it’s because of veterans," the sheriff said. "So, it’s important for us to show our support and build those every-lasting relationships in the community.”

The parade ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.