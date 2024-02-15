Animal services take dozens of cats, dogs from SE Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors of SE 14th Terrace in Cape Coral watched as one house had dozens of cats and dogs taken by the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Neighbors told Fox 4, the strong urine smell coming from the house had been an ongoing issue.

The Lee County Domestic Animal Service workers entering in and out repeatedly in hazmat suites were taking their masks off to try and get some fresh air.

Neighbors claim they have called the Lee County Domestic Animal Services for years about the strong odor.

Neighbors say the smell is so bad that it has kept them from enjoying their yards.

None of the neighbors went on camera for concerns of their safety, however, they tell me they have reached out to the owners of the home to try and offer some help.

Animal services, Cape Coral Police, and Fire were all on the scene today getting these animals out of a potentially unsafe environment.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department but have not heard anything yet.

