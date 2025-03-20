CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The only water taxi from Cape Coral to Fort Myers beach is back for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The brand new boat can fit 48 passengers from the Westin, and take them to Snug Harbor Marina on Fort Myers Beach.

For more than ten years, the hotel and Tarpon Point Marina offered hotel guests and the community a lift to the beach, but when Hurricane Ian destroyed the original boat, they stopped the service.

Two-and-a-half years later, there's a new boat, and the Silver King Dophin and Beach Taxi can once again make the 45-minute trip.

Watch Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades set sail on the water taxi below:

ALL ABOARD! Cape Coral's ONLY water-taxi sets sail, first time since Ian

Westin Director of Sales Jenn Trapani said, "The boat has been full since we launched last week. It's the experience getting there. Come and ride. Beat the traffic and enjoy the blue space on the water.

Hotel guests can use the taxi for free. For everyone else, it costs $40 round trip.

Find more information here on water taxis schedule and tickets.