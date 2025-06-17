15-year-old charged in Cape Coral vehicle thefts and burglaries, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 15-year-old is charged in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in Cape Coral, including a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro that was stolen from a condo parking lot, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

On May 27, officers with the Cape Coral Police Department said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft near Chiquita Boulevard South and SW 50th Street. The owner reported their silver Camaro was stolen overnight after being left unlocked with the keys inside.

The vehicle contained $50 cash, a Venmo credit card, and miscellaneous tools in the trunk when it was taken.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit investigated the theft and believed it might be connected to other vehicle thefts reported in the area.

The stolen Camaro was found abandoned the following evening at the intersection of SW 8th Street and Skyline Boulevard. When detectives examined the vehicle after it was returned to its owner, they found significant damage to the passenger side, suggesting the suspect may have been involved in a hit-and-run.

On June 5, a Lee County Sheriff's deputy found a stolen silver Chrysler 200 that had been reported missing the previous day. After a brief pursuit that ended on a dead-end street, the deputy apprehended Justin Adamson, 15, who admitted he knew the Chrysler was stolen. A 14-year-old female was also detained.

The joint investigation between Cape Coral Police and Lee County Sheriff's Office determined Adamson was also responsible for stealing the Camaro. Investigators found he had damaged the vehicle while pulling into the parking garage at Cape Harbour.

Authorities also found Adamson had burglarized a Ford F-150 before stealing the Camaro and had stolen money from a relative's bank bag in a separate incident.

Adamson faces multiple charges including one count of grand theft motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, all third-degree felonies.

