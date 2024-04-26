140 new trees: Cape Coral celebrates Arbor day with tree planting event

CAPE CORAL, Fla — City officials and volunteers gathered at Joe Coviello Park in Cape Coral on Friday for the annual Arbor Day celebration. The tradition dates back 138 years and is aimed at highlighting the significance of trees for the environment.

"We celebrate trees, the planting of trees, communities, and the beauty around us," an LCEC spokesperson announced.

The planting of more than 140 trees in the park is part of an effort to maintain the city's greenery as it expands.

Omar Leon, the city's first arborist hire, emphasized the crucial role trees play in managing stormwater, particularly in an area like Cape Coral.

"A large canopy tree like a live oak or a gumbo limbo can manage up to 2 or 3 thousand gallons of stormwater a year," Leon explained. "So when you multiply that type of tree canopy growth throughout the city, it becomes impactful in managing the city's stormwater," he added.

In collaboration with Keep America Beautiful and Lee County, Cape Coral aims to create "a cleaner, healthier, and more attractive urban landscape through tree planting initiatives".

"Our trees are growing at an amazing rate in Cape Coral compared to the population growth," noted Council Member Jessica Cosden.

According to the State Forest Service, Cape Coral is leading the state in urban tree canopy expansion, having added over 2800 acres of cover in recent years.

As part of the celebration, the State Forest Service distributed free trees to the public at the park, encouraging residents to contribute to the city's green efforts.

"We'll be giving away at least 70 trees to our public today and really just trying to celebrate the planting of trees and the wonderfulness of trees," said a representative from the Forest Service. "Really, we just want to see more trees planted."