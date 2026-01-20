Potholes filled at Buckingham intersection after Fox 4 report

BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Potholes at the Buckingham Road and Loring Way intersection have been filled after people shared their concerns about the roads earlier this month.

The repairs came after Fox 4 reported on the road conditions, showing the deep holes that were forcing drivers to swerve.

"The hole was so deep," said Jakiella Bussey, who lives and works near Buckingham. "People were going around it, and if you tried to turn into that area, you'd be head-on with someone else."

Orange cones and fresh asphalt now mark the spots where the potholes once created difficult driving conditions

Lee County issued a code violation the day after Fox 4's Allie Kaiser reached out to them about the potholes. That violation was issued to an address where an AutoZone is located for failing to maintain Loring Way, which the county said is AutoZone's responsibility.

While some people are happy to see the potholes repaired, others question the quality of the repairs.

"In my opinion, it could be done better," said James Tindle, who lives near Buckingham.

Tindle said he would have preferred to see more comprehensive work than filling the holes.

"Having that done right, where you're going to asphalt the whole thing is going to be an expense, I think an expense they're not willing to do at this time," Tindle said.

County records show that a re-inspection is scheduled for next month.

