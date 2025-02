Tice Fire tells us that crews are responding to a fire near the Waste Management facility in Buckingham.

A representative from Tice Fire says a fire broke out in the boiler area - generating an excessive amount of smoke.

North Fort Myers Fire Rescue received the call at 9:27 a.m.

Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue is also responding.

The department tells us that everyone has been evacuated except for key personnel.

This is a developing story.