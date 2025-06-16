13 puppies rescued from 104-degree garage in Fort Myers; woman charged

BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Lee County deputies say they rescued 13 puppies from a sweltering garage with no ventilation over the weekend after concerned neighbors reported hearing the animals in distress.

Neighbors on Maytree Circle in Fort Myers told authorities they had been hearing multiple puppies whining throughout the day from inside the home's garage and were concerned due to the high temperatures.

Upon investigation, deputies say they discovered the puppies covered in dirt and feces, with no access to food or water. The garage had no ventilation or air conditioning, with temperatures inside reaching 104 degrees, according to measurements taken by Lee County Department of Animal Services.

"This act of neglect is truly disheartening," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Assuming responsibility for an animal requires a full commitment to its care and well-being. We will ALWAYS protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Ayana Lee Constantine, 37, was arrested when she arrived at the home during the investigation. She was taken to the Lee County Jail on charges of animal neglect. Since her arrest, she has been released on bond.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

In addition to the puppies, two adult female dogs were also found inside the home. All animals were placed in the care of Lee County Department of Animal Services.

One puppy with an apparently injured leg was transported to Gulf Coast Humane Society for veterinary evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

