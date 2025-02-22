WHAT'S THAT SMELL? Bathroom repairs are coming to Bonita Beach

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Leo Cavaliere frequents Bonita and Barefoot Beaches. He says their bathrooms are not cleaned as often as he believes is necessary.

"They smell terrible," he said.

The restrooms, once found at Bonita Beach, were destroyed in Hurricane Ian. In their place, porter potties can be found and the North and South ends of the beach.

Lee county is in charge of Bonita Beach. The wait, while frustrating for some visitors, is not something the county could expedite.

The beach is wider now due to the beach re-nourishment project.

A foot-wash station was just installed for beach goers and is open for use now.

The restroom is in the design phase. We diligently followed the FEMA process for rebuilding so that local taxpayer dollars are not used and so that the county can receive federal dollars for repairs.

Your FOX4 viewers can follow the progress of the restrooms at this site as well as all our post-Ian parks projects by using the Parks Project Information Tool, which can be found here [experience.arcgis.com] and on the home page of Lee County Parks & Recreation at www.leeparks.org [leeparks.org].



Collier County is in charge of Barefoot Beach. FOX 4 reached out about the condition of the restrooms there. We have not heard back yet.

Lori Haynum lives in Bonita.

She says people often just go in doc's beach house to avoid having to use the portable restrooms.

"That's a lot for their business, it would be nice for sure to have public restrooms," Haynum said.