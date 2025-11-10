'WE JUST HOPE FOR A BETTER TOMORROW': Bonita Springs celebrates second annual Pride Festival

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Bonita Springs held its second annual Pride Festival on Sunday, bringing together community members to celebrate love and inclusion. However, some people there expressed anxiety as the Supreme Court considers whether to take up a case that could challenge same-sex marriage rights.

Organizers said the festival provided something crucial for the LGBTQ+ community — a safe space to be themselves.

Lora Sierra, a board member whose wife serves as the festival's president, said witnessing people's reactions when they arrive makes all the planning worthwhile.

"As soon as they walk up to our registration table, they're smiling. They're happy to be here, and they feel safe, and that is so important in today's times for queer people of all kinds," Sierra said.

Bonita Springs celebrates second annual Pride Festival

Sierra said the festival holds even greater significance as the Supreme Court considers whether to take up a case that could challenge the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. While the justices have not shown interest in reopening the landmark decision, Sierra said she's nervous about what it could mean for her own marriage.

"I am really, really hopeful that I'm able to be recognized as married. It's to not be recognized for so long, right? I mean, I only got legal 10 years ago. For so long, it was so hard to be even considered married as a gay person," Sierra said.

Despite the uncertainty, Sierra said the community will remain hopeful.

"We keep on moving, and we just hope for a better tomorrow," Sierra said.

