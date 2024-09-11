WATCH: Partial roof collapse during Bonita Springs house fire

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — Fire damaged a home in Bonita Springs late Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the scene just before 11pm. Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue tells Fox 4 that firefighters saw a column of smoke as they drove to the scene.

Watch video of fire crews working to put the fire out:

The fire happened on Thornbury Ln, in the Bonita Bay community. That's not far from the US 41 and Bonita Beach Rd intersection.

Firefighters say when they got to the scene part of the home's roof had already collapsed. They say the house was under construction and no one was living there, so there were no injuries.

The state fire marshal will be at the house on Wednesday to determine the cause.