Vaccination is down, sick count up in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — RSV is most dangerous for infants and people 60 and older.

Doctor Stephanie Stovall is a Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist and the Chief of Quality and Patient Safety for Lee Health.

"We did see a higher peak of RSV than we did last year which is not really all that surprising," she said.

She says the good news is RSV is moving past its peak. In Lee County, cases are starting to level off. However RSV cases are still rising in Charlotte County. The Florida Department of Health website says it does not release specific numbers of confirmed cases and neither does Lee Health.

"Flu may also be on the same trend, just a little later this year," Dr. Stovall said.

The peak for Influenza cases is still projected to be a few weeks away. FDOH shows flu cases on the rise in Lee and Collier counties.

"Pay attention to that, stay home when you're sick, just like we've been doing the last couple of years, if you have symptoms, try not to go out and expose other people," she said.

Stovall says vaccine rates specifically through the Lee Health system are lower than previous years.