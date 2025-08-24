Crews say Bonita Springs firefighters rescued three from crash

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs firefighters said they responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Imperial and Shangrila on Sunday afternoon, successfully extricating and treating three patients who were all transported to area hospitals.

The crash involved three vehicles with three patients requiring medical attention. All patients were transported via Lee County ambulances to receive further care, according to the fire department.

Firefighter-paramedics saved the two trauma patients in just 5 and 7 minutes respectively, BSFD said. The patients received advanced medical care on scene before being transported to the trauma center.

"Our firefighter-paramedics used specialized rescue tools and techniques to free both patients in just 5 and 7 minutes," said Bonita Springs Fire Rescue. "While extrication can often take much longer depending on the severity of the crash, the training and experience of our crews — including members of our Bonita XT Extrication Team — made a significant difference in this response."

The Bonita XT team, founded in 2017, is a specialized unit of Bonita Springs firefighters who train and compete in technical rescue and vehicle extrication competitions.