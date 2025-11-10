Mobile home destroyed by fire, according to Bonita Springs firefighters

UPDATE: This article originally stated that two people lost their home. While the Red Cross said two people lived here and were being helped, the Bonita Springs Fire Department can only confirm one person lived there.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters in Bonita Springs said a home was destroyed by a fire, over the weekend.

Crews said it happened on Flowerstone Court in the Bayshore Village mobile home neighborhood on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Bonita Springs Fire Departments said that "since the home was a manufactured home, and light-weight construction, even a little bit of fire typically makes those homes unlivable. So yes, the home is considered destroyed."

One person was inside when the fire started, crews said. Thankfully, no injuries are reported.

The Red Cross said it is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect the people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.