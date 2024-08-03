Watch Now
TRACKING DEBBY: Follow us as we go community to community Saturday night

Fox 4's Victoria Scott will give you a tour of the conditions
Fox 4
Fox 4 Community Correspondent, Victoria Scott, reports from Bonita Springs where there's water on Mango Rd.
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — Rain started falling and winds picked up starting Saturday afternoon, as Tropical Storm Debby approached Southwest Florida.

Fox 4 Community Correspondent,Victoria Scott, is going community to community to report on conditions Saturday night.

Update 6:20 PM: Bonita Springs

Tracking Debby: Victoria Scott in Bonita Springs

Here is the previous reporting Victoria mentioned from earlier this week:

"THE WORST I'VE SEEN IT "Routine flooding has Bonita Springs residents asking city for solutions

Check back for more of Victoria's reports as Debby approaches

