TOO MUCH TO BEAR: Bonita Springs homeowner has repeat expensive visitors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Gail Braun lives in Cordova at Spanish Wells in Bonita Springs. She says her pool cage has been broken into twice this summer.

"My jaw dropped," she said, referencing her surveillance cameras.

TOO MUCH TO BEAR: Bonita Springs homeowner has repeat visitors, costing her money

The holes in her screens were made by bear claws, costing her $1,350 to replace. She says her biggest worry is for her neighbors, as the community is 55+. She also is concerned for her 2 cats who enjoy going out on her lanai.

"Each neighbor that I knew, that I saw, I told them [about the bears in her pool cage]," Braun said.

Her repeat visitors include a mama bear and a baby cub, spending time at her pool as early as May, according to her cameras. One night she came within 3 feet of one, checking to see what their ruckus was coming from.

FOX 4 reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for some guidance.

"Black bear sightings increase in suburban and urban areas as we approach fall and bears seek out more food to prepare for winter. Seeing a bear in a neighborhood is not necessarily cause for alarm. However, if a bear is in your yard, it is important to provide the bear space so it can leave the area."

It also notes, not to startle the bears.

Some of her neighbors told FOX 4 they have been having the same issue. Now Braun is hoping FWC will move them away because she does not want to use repellent.

"That's what I would like because it's threatening," Braun said.

