Time travel comes to Bonita Springs with the Venezia Renaissance Faire

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Time travel is possible — at least for a weekend in Bonita Springs.

The Venezia Renaissance Faire is back, transforming Southwest Florida into a living medieval village where turkey legs count as a meal and no one judges if you go back for seconds. It’s not just an event — it’s a full escape from reality, inviting visitors to step into another century the moment they walk through the gates.

Senior Reporter Emily Young gets a preview of the Venezia Renaissance Faire:

Venezia Renaissance Faire '26

The sights and sounds pull you in immediately. The clang of swords echoes through the grounds, music drifts through the air, and costumed characters roam freely - blurring the line between performer and spectator. Knights, jesters, fire breathers, acrobats, and magicians create a nonstop atmosphere of spectacle, while families move from show to show, never quite sure what they’ll stumble upon next.

Entertainment Director Stephanie Moffet says the fair truly has something for everyone. From acrobats and variety acts to magicians, animals, rides, and an expansive lineup of vendors, she explains there’s no excuse for anyone to say there isn’t something here for them. That range is part of what makes the faire feel alive — one moment you’re laughing at a puppet show that charms all ages, the next you’re watching intense live combat unfold just a few feet away.

For those who want to get even closer to the action, the experience is interactive. Visitors can watch sword fighters demonstrate historically accurate techniques — or even take part themselves. One instructor teaches guests how to swing a sword using methods pulled directly from a 15th-century manuscript, offering a rare, hands-on glimpse into medieval combat traditions.

Of course, no Renaissance Faire would be complete without food and shopping, and Venezia delivers on both. The aroma of classic faire fare fills the air, while vendors line the grounds selling handcrafted jewelry, costumes, leather goods, swords, and one-of-a-kind artisan items.

The Venezia Renaissance Faire runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is completely kid-friendly. Whether you bring your children, your friends, or a date looking for something a little different, it’s a chance to disconnect from the present and step into a world fueled by imagination, history, and fun.

Because for a few hours in Bonita Springs, escaping 2026 isn’t just possible — it’s encouraged.