TIKTOK BAN? Some Bonita businesses don't agree; they need the advertising!

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — TikTok is suing the United States for working to ban the app, making headlines May 7.

Carol Dalia works at TopKnot Hair Studio in Bonita Springs. She says the owner, Alysha Yimin, posting on the app brings in lots of clients.

"She uses it just about every single day," Dalia says.

When the salon workers ask clients how they found out about the studio, many say TikTok brought them in.

President Biden signed the TikTok ban in April, calling it a threat to national security. If the Chinese owned app is not sold within 2024, users can expect it to stop functioning on their smartphones.

Another Bonita Springs business, Calabria Pizza and Gyros, just a few doors down from Top Knot, says they rely on the app for advertising purposes as well.

Dominga Murray A pizza shop owner tells FOX 4's Bonita Springs Community Correspondent Dominga Murray about the importance of TikTok to his business, in terms of getting the word out.

"I'm on TikTok, Instagram, Youtube reels, almost everything," Muza Agolli who works in the shop said.

He says he started the socials three years ago when the business opened.

"It was hard to get new people in especially here, it's a little strip mall so it's hard for people to find us," he said.

He says he hopes something will happen where the platform can stick around, hoping to keep TikTok for all of its free advertising. It's something the salon workers are on the same page with.

"When we get to that place, then we'll deal with it," Dalia said.

Both businesses says thousands of dollars have come from the app, right into their small businesses.