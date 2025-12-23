THEY'LL BE MISSED: Man and dog killed in Bonita Springs DUI crash remembered for selfless spirit

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Steve Klosterman remembers his son as someone who always put others first.

"My son was just an awesome guy. He was a love of my life," Steve Klosterman said.

Brandon Klosterman died at the scene along with his dog Kona after 25-year-old Ever Alfredo Matias Burgos drove his SUV off the road and onto the sidewalk, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Klosterman's wife Dama remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Troopers arrested Burgos for DUI manslaughter.

Brandon visited his mother at her nursing home daily, taking her for walks in her wheelchair and spending time with other residents who all knew him by name.

"The ladies at the nursing home said that he came almost every day just to visit…when I went over there, they were crying," his stepmother Mary said.

Brandon ran his own painting and contracting business and started each morning by chopping fresh fruit and vegetables for his pet bird Teddy.

"I mean, he's, that's kind of guy he is. He just, he took his time to do what he did, and he got things done," Steve Klosterman said.

Brandon and Dama had recently rebuilt their lives after losing everything in Hurricane Ian. The couple moved 23 times before finally settling into their new home.

"They were so happy. When that was done, they were going to start trying to have babies," Steve Klosterman said.

Saturday night, the couple went out for date night then came home to walk their dog. The family learned of Brandon's death not from police, but from a neighbor's phone call the next day.

"You have to think about everybody when you drink and drive," Mary said.

The family now mourns a man who brought joy to everyone he met.

"They'll be missed," Mary said.

