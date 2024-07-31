"THE WORST I'VE SEEN IT ": Constant flooding has Bonita Springs residents asking city for solutions

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Mango Drive in Bonita Springs often looks like a river. People who live there say when it rains, it looks like this:

Fox 4 Standing water over Mango Dr. in Bonita Springs after a Tuesday afternoon storm

"This is probably the worst I've seen it," Atlanta Tate, one resident said.

Some of her neighbors with lower elevation say often times they can't get home.

She says ditches were dug in her front yard to stop the water from reaching her property.

Watch Bonita Springs Community Correspondent Dominga Murray's full report here:

"THE WORST I'VE SEEN IT "Routine flooding has Bonita Springs residents asking city for solutions

"It seems like every time we get a good storm this is what happens," a Mango Drive resident, who did not want to be named, said.

Other people who live on Mango Drive called FOX 4 to say they hope the city can step in with a solution.

wftx

It's leaders say they are monitoring the situation. They're looking for flooding solutions around the city. They also say, residents can call City Hall for help in times like this.

"My husband drives a Honda. Getting up and down this street when it's this bad is kinda difficult, you just have to be really careful and drive really slowly," Tate said.