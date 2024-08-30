"STRESS IS UP": Bonita Springs firefighters train for World Rescue Challenge

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — When you call 911, the first responders who come to your rescue have gone through rigorous training to get there. Firefighters at Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District are training up.

Jordan Green is the Lieutenant Paramedic and leads operations. He says in the case that someone is stuck in a car, firefighters go through a specific process to safely get them out.

"Stress is up for the patient. Stress levels are up for responders as well. That's a big part of why we do this," he said.

They are gearing up for the World Rescue Challenge Competition. It's where fire fighters from across the world meet up to see who does the best job --- in mock emergencies. Before they can compete, they have to raise thousands of dollars to go. They're doing so through a car wash this Saturday and selling a calendar.

"Here as a fireman for Bonita, you know we have certain set of tools that we use. We're fortunate that a lot of our equipment is great... it's top notch, but when you go to these events, you compete with other teams so you have vendors come. You get a chance to use other equipment that you're not exposed to on a regular basis," Green said.

They return back here, to Southwest Florida, with new knowledge to implement on the job.

"It's mutually benefiting. We can directly impact the citizens of Bonita and selfishly can have a little bit of fun and get better for a big event coming up," he said.

