BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Smash Fitness in Bonita Springs is back open for business, after a car crashed through its front window in late February.

Fox 4.

Grow said the incident left him wondering about the future of the business he had worked so hard to build.

"I didn't know what we were going to do," Grow said.

The crash was devastating for Grow, who has invested years into building the fitness center.

"Everything that you've built over the last 3, 4, 5 years, just to completely be destroyed in front of you… that was the moment of like… wow," Grow said.

The Gym owner tells Fox 4's Eric Lovelace how they rebuilt:

Smash Fitness back to full strength after car crashed through front window in February

Despite the car-sized hole in the front window, loyal gym members showed up the next morning – not to work out, but to help rebuild.

"We had a group of people who were waiting outside to workout… those people were like hey, screw a workout today… I want to help so I can workout tomorrow," Grow said.

Police arrested Adam Naylor and charged him with carjacking, driving under the influence, property damage, and leaving the scene of the crash. Naylor is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

While the crash left behind broken glass, it didn't break the spirit of the gym or its community.

Fox 4.

"The power of coming together and the power of putting differences aside is so major.. there's so much more and so many great things that can be achieved… by just putting our differences aside and focusing on one major goal," Grow said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

