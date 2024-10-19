Rooftop at Riverside gets a new food truck

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — It's just ahead of a fun weekend in Bonita Springs.

Rooftop at Riverside is a food truck park, hosting a market where you can find all kinds of different vendors this weekend. The cherry on top is you can try one of their brand new food trucks.

Julian Cruz is the owner of El Chilango. It's a Mexican food truck. It's been a tough year for him and getting his hands on the truck did not come easy.

"The owner [of the food truck park] Chris [Magnus], helped me out. He saved my spot," he said.

"I never thought this was going to happen for me. My dream has come true at this point. I was losing all of my hope," he said.

He was one of many wrapped up in a lawsuit that made headlines this summer where a company that builds food trucks and trailers cashed out but never delivered the trucks.

Julien was supposed to be apart of Rooftop at Riverside's opening day but had to wait an extra 8 months to get his money back and find a new truck building company.

Chris Magnus owns Rooftop at Riverside and said no to many inquires, saving a spot for Julien.

"When you give your word to somebody, that's how I've been raised. We made a deal that something would work out and quite honestly we're looking for the best food and the best people, and we've got that with Julien," Magnus said.

This weekend the truck is opening!