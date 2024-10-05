People who live near the Imperial River in Bonita Springs prepare for flooding

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Residents who live near the Imperial River in Bonita Springs say they're preparing for the coming rain, just days after Hurricane Helene.

"We saw the freezer floating over top of my husbands prized corvette."

Linda Duncan is no stranger to loss after a hurricane. Ian took her family's furniture, Corvette, pool, and flooded their home.

"I thought we had escaped this time except I went to my freezer on Wednesday and I realized Helene took my freezer," Duncan said.

Living in this home since 2008, Linda says she prepares when there's a forecast for lots of rain. She and her husband are readying for the coming rain by stacking their appliances kept in the garage on cinder-blocks.

"About $5,000 versus the $50,000 during Ian," Duncan said.