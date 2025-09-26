LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old Bonita Springs man is accused of murdering his wife.

Salah Chellih appeared in court Friday, where a detective revealed disturbing details about the case that left the victim with 50 knife wounds.

Watch the new body camera footage revealed in court:

ONLY ON FOX 4: New body camera video of the 71-year-old Bonita Springs man accused of murdering wife

Chellih was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death. FOX 4's Bella Line was the only reporter in the courtroom when the lead detective testified about the investigation.

"The doctor at the medical examiner's office noted that the victim had a total of 50 knife wounds," the detective said.

The detective says Chellih was babysitting his two grandchildren at his daughter's house in Bonita Springs when the murder occurred. After the killing, According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the detective, Chellih flagged down a delivery driver while carrying his two grandchildren and asked them to call 911.

Body camera footage shown exclusively in court reveals what the detective believes to be blood on Chellih. The detective also testified that Chellih appeared to be making stabbing motions to the deputy during the investigation.

According to the detective, Chellih was speaking in German, saying he committed the act with a knife.

The detective testified that Chellih has no history of domestic violence, but his daughter told investigators he visited a doctor in August for depression and was taking medication for the condition.

"I find that in this case there is more than a substantial probability that the defendant committed the offense," Judge Marcus said.

Chellih will remain in jail without bond until his arraignment on October 20.

