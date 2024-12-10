NOW THIS: Fire damages Bonita Springs home that was impacted by Ian, Milton

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — Two people and their pet parrot were able to escape a house fire in Bonita Springs early Tuesday morning, but their home was damaged.

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue says they responded to the fire at about 5 am on Pembrooke Ln.

Battalion Chief Winthrop Telford told Fox 4's Ella Rhoades the people who live in the home had water damage in Hurricanes Ian and Milton.

Fox 4 Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue Battalion Chief speaks with people who lived in home that fire damaged on Tuesday morning.

"So, they're a little upset," Chief Telford said. "Just when they thought they were getting back on their feet, they have to go through this now."

Chief Telford says when his crews got to the house, flames were shooting out of the roof. You can holes in the roof where the flames were.

Fox 4 Fire fighters say flames shot out of the roof of a home on Pembrooke Ln early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews say they were able to get the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Chief Telford said it appears the fire started at an electrical outlet, but the department will do an investigation to confirm that.