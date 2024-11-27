New Mayor: Bonita Spring's Mike Gibson talks about plans for city

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Mike Gibson is Bonita Spring's new mayor and has many priorities at the top of his list.

Gibson sat down with Bonita Spring's Community Correspondent, Dominga Murray. He said he and City Council are already hard at work focusing on safety.

"There's a lot of issues with traffic," he said.

With pedestrian and cyclist deaths in Bonita Springs making headlines from time to time, one thing Mayor Gibson has top of mind is road improvements.

New Mayor: Bonita Spring's Mike Gibson talks plans for city

"It's great what we have going on with the downtown area and seeing everything start to open up," he said.

A bustling Downtown Bonita means more cars and people walking around. One plan now in the works involves adding a bike and pedestrian lane from Tamiami Trail to Old 41.

This will go hand in hand with another issue in the city; flooding.

"While I was on council, we started a lot of projects for floodwater drainage and I just want to be here as they come to fruition," Gibson said.

This project will help with that too, allowing a closed drainage system to move storm-water out of the road faster. Something we see often near the imperial river.

"It's just a great time to be mayor because we have so many exciting things going on," he said.

It's not his first time in local government, as Gibson was a councilman.

Now, he's leading the city.

"It's similar to being on council but as mayor I get to run the meetings and I get to be a little more out there as a face for the city," he said.