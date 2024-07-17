New Alzheimer's infusion hits market, SWFL woman one of first to get it

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The US Food and Drug Administration approved Donanemab, also called Kisunla. Tuesday's decision put the monoclonal antibody on the market intended to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Ivone Nascimento is living with the condition. She says she gets lost when driving, even while using the GPS, and struggles to remember where she puts her belongings.

"There's no cure, no surgery," she said.

She says she forgets things every few minutes.

"It's hard... very hard," Nascimento said.

That's day to day life, but it all may change now. Doctor W. Jamie Plante is a neurologist at The Memory Centers of Bonita Springs and is Nascimento's physician.

"It's a medication that's delivered once a month and targets the amyloid plaque in patients that have Alzheimer's disease and breaks it down and eliminates it," Plante said.

He says this is unlike other medications on the market that help solely with symptoms.

"One of the worst things as a physician is when you treat a patient and there's nothing you can do. That is a horrible feeling. So now, in terms of being able to provide hope, treatment and help patients' quality of life and independence, it makes all the difference in the world," Plante said.

Eli Lilly makes the drug and says it's not a cure, but says clinical trials showed that it slowed the progression of Alzheimer's.

After presenting the results of those trials, the FDA voted to go forward with putting it on the market, saying the treatment appeared safe and effective.

Eli Lilly says Kisunla would cost almost $700 per vial before insurance, amounting to around $32,000 for a year.

Ivone is hopeful the infusion treatment could change her life.