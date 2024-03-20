NEARLY 250 HOMES: Some Bonita Springs residents aren't excited about the new neighbors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Del Sol is a Pulte Homes development under construction in Bonita Springs. 248 single family homes are soon to be built near Imperial Parkway and Paradise Road, about a half mile from Old US 41.

Noreen Cambra lives nearby and has some issues with the current development.

"You take your life in your hands walking and driving on that road [Paradise]," she said.

While another nearby resident, Kathy Walker, says the development and growth is good for Bonita.

"I'm very excited about the whole project going on," she said, mentioning a walking and biking trail she is anticipating.

Both women expressed slight frustration over the construction noise.

The development calls for 36.5 acres of man made lakes. Many homeowners living near the lakes, already under construction, expressed excitement over their properties gaining more value as a result.

"They [the contractors] do a really good job trying to keep the street and everything clean, so really happy with them," Walker said.

However, Cambra says she has seen friends move away because of the changes and alleged issues with holes in the road due to construction.

Paradise Road where the development begins is two lanes, one in either direction. It is set to undergo construction for widening.

This is another worry Cambra has, among many other residents, voicing their opinions on NextDoor.

"No one can get in and get out, even the ambulance and the fire trucks, no one will be able to get in or out of this road," Cambra said.

The home sales are slated to start in April 2024.