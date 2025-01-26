Motorcyclist killed in Bonita Springs crash, Florida Highway Patrol says

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he crashed with a car in Bonita Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports that on Saturday, January 25 around 9:50 p.m., the motorcyclist was going south on US-41, toward Foley Road. An SUV driver on Foley Road then entered the intersection at US 41, in front of the motorcycle. Troopers said the motorcycle's front collided with the side of the SUV in that intersection.

The name of the victim is not public yet.

There are no reported injuries to the SUV's 19-year-old driver and her passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.

