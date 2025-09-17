Motorcyclist killed in Bonita Springs crash

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bonita Springs.

Troopers say a motorcycle, driven by a 22-year-old Naples man, was going south on Imperial Parkway, heading to East Terry Street.

Another vehicle was making a left turn from northbound Imperial Parkway, onto westbound East Terry Street.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist crashed into the front of the other car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or CrimeStoppers.