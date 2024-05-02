Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBonita Springs

Actions

MISSING KAYAKER: ID, kayak found off Bonita Beach, but no sign of man

The Lee County Sheriff says 77-year-old Kenneth Humiston is missing and endangered
Missing kayaker, Kenneth Humiston
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Investigators say Kenneth Humiston went missing off Bonita Beach
Missing kayaker, Kenneth Humiston
Missing man's kayak
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 09:46:29-04

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — A 77-year-old man is missing off the coast of Bonita Beach, according to the Lee County Sheirff's Office.

The department says someone found an empty kayak Wednesday about three nautical miles off the coast.

Missing man's kayak
Investigators say Kenneth Humiston was in this kayak when he went missing

Deputies say they found documents inside the kayak that belong to Kenneth Humiston. They now say the Naples man is missing and endangered.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Collier County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area, that includes Estero Bay and Wiggins Pass.

Anyone with information about Humiston or where he may be should call the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023