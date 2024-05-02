MISSING KAYAKER: ID, kayak found off Bonita Beach, but no sign of man

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — A 77-year-old man is missing off the coast of Bonita Beach, according to the Lee County Sheirff's Office.

The department says someone found an empty kayak Wednesday about three nautical miles off the coast.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigators say Kenneth Humiston was in this kayak when he went missing

Deputies say they found documents inside the kayak that belong to Kenneth Humiston. They now say the Naples man is missing and endangered.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Collier County Sheriff's Office, and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area, that includes Estero Bay and Wiggins Pass.

Anyone with information about Humiston or where he may be should call the Lee County Sheriff's Office.