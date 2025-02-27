Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBonita Springs

Actions

MISSING: Lee County deputies search for woman who may be in danger

Posted
and last updated
Ana Lara

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing, endangered adult.

65-Year-Old Ana Lara is a Hispanic woman, 5’5, 170-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to LCSO. She was last seen near a home on Red Dragon Lane in Bonita Springs, wearing a dark yellow dress with a black and blue floral print.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ana Lara, you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood