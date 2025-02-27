MISSING: Lee County deputies search for woman who may be in danger

FOX 4

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing, endangered adult.

65-Year-Old Ana Lara is a Hispanic woman, 5’5, 170-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to LCSO. She was last seen near a home on Red Dragon Lane in Bonita Springs, wearing a dark yellow dress with a black and blue floral print.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ana Lara, you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS