BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Security video captured the moment one man attacked another in broad daylight at a RaceTrac gas station in Bonita Springs Tuesday morning. The Lee County Sheriff's Office quickly arrested Joel Duron in connection with the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Duron was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly using a box cutter in the attack.

Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A couple routinely visits the gas station to get an energy drink before the gym. Kasen Kennedy and Hailey Nardone attend Estero High School. Kennedy says, nowadays his parents advise him to always keep his head up.

Watch video from the attack here:

Man arrested after violent attack at gas station caught on security video

"Just to be careful at all times, and keep your head on a swivel," Kennedy says. "Make sure everything's safe and don't turn your head the wrong way, keep to yourself."

Nardone says she is especially cautious when by herself because she is a relatively smaller woman. She says these situations are becoming unfortunately common.

"I would definitely say to always be prepared in any circumstance because you never know what's gonna happen, especially since people are honestly crazy now," Nardone said. "It feels like situations like this happen a lot more than they should... so you just always gotta be aware of your surroundings."

Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office stated Duron has a criminal history that includes battery, grand theft and trespassing.

