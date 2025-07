BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle and motorcyclist crashed, Thursday morning.

The office confirmed it was responding just before 10 a.m. on July 24 to an area by Old 41 Rd and Pelican Landing Parkway in Bonita Springs.

There is no information available yet about injuries or arrests, but Fox 4 has a team headed to the scene to learn more.