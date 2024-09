BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a stabbing took place at the Bonita Springs Poker room Saturday afternoon.

LCSO's Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an active investigation.

Investigators arrived on scene and put crime tape around two areas.

One spot was in the parking lot. The other one was on Race Track Road.

LCSO officials said everyone involved in the case is accounted for, but they have not released any other information about what happened.