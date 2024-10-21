LCSO: Bonita Springs man arrested for trashing business; caught on camera

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for breaking into a cell phone store and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise last Sunday.

The surveillance footage shows a man shattering a front window at Pronto Giros, getting inside, running around the business, smashing multiple display cases and throwing computer monitors.

Man caught on camera breaking into Bonita Springs business

Deputies say this surveillance footage is Aaron Sucraymundo, 19.

The sheriff's office says their K9 unit tracked the suspect to a house located a block away where a blood trail led them to a back room.

In addition to finding the suspect, deputies say they found eight stolen iPhones and charging cords hidden in the room.

Sucraymundo was arrested for burlgary to a business, grand theft and criminal mischief.

He also had an outstanding warrant for a traffic violation.