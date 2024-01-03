LCEC warns against misleading solicitors and flyers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — When someone hears an unexpected knock on the door these days, it's rarely someone coming over to bring baked goods. It's often someone with something to sell.

Karen Ryan is a spokesperson with Lee County Electric Cooperative.

"LCEC does not partner with any solar company," Ryan said.

This comes after complaints of people trying to sell solar products, saying they're a partner of Lee County Electric Cooperative.

"Solar vendors that are stating they are with LCEC are automatically sending up a red flag," she said.

Some LCEC customers say they have been told their electricity would be shut off if they didn't purchase solar.

Ryan says getting the word out about this is one way to cut back on people being mislead.

"LCEC does have a renewable energy program, and it is up to the customer to contact us if they would like to be involved in that program," she said.

