LANDSLIDE VICTORY: Sheriff Carmine Marceno wins re-election

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno won another term with more than 90 percent of the votes.

"That speaks volumes there's no words to express a 91 percent win," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

What about the other nine percent?

Those votes went to a write in candidate named Mike Hollow.

Hollow calls his opponent 'Corrupt Carmine' on his campaign posters throughout the county.

But, the Sheriff said that wasn't a blip on his radar.

He said, "I don't punch down. I had no opponent his name wasn't on the ballot."

Watch Lee County Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades report below:

LANDSLIDE VICTORY: SheriCarmine Marceno wins re-election

He started the job back in 2018 when then Governor Rick Scott appointed him.

Sheriff Marceno says his plans for the next four years, are similar to what he's doing now.

"Traffic is a big concern not only the grid but traffic enforcement. Always taking drug dealers down making sure certain people don't fall victim to a crime."

After his win in 2020 and now 2024, the sheriff says it's an honor to keep protecting Lee County.

"I wouldn't want to be sheriff anywhere else in the country," Sheriff Marceno.