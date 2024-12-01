BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — People in Bonita Springs are coming together to protect one of the city’s oldest buildings. Bonita Springs Elementary School is at risk of being partially demolished as part of a planned renovation.

On Saturday, city council members, neighbors and members of the Bonita Springs Historical Society gathered at a town hall at the Bonita Springs Library to discuss ways to preserve the 100-year-old campus.

The Lee County School District’s renovation plans involve tearing down portions of the original structure, sparking a local movement to save at least part of the building as a historical symbol.

"KEEP IT THERE": Bonita Springs residents rally to save historic school building

While many locals with kids attending the school support the necessary upgrades to the campus, others are emphasizing the importance of preserving its historical foundation for future generations.

“I’m encouraged by the fact that so many people took time out of their Thanksgiving weekend to come here and spend over an hour talking about possible solutions and how we can address this,” said Councilman Nigel Fullick. “I think they realize that we have a bit of a struggle on our hands."

Although the school district was invited to the meeting, no representatives attended. Fox 4 has reached out to the district for comment on the renovation plans.

