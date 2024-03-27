"It will help us big time:" Soon-to-be homeowner reflects on affordable housing project

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The lack of affordable housing and inflation are causing problems for southwest Florida families.

However, Habitat for Humanity of Lee & Hendry counties continue to work to help in the Carolina Cove Neighborhood where the walls are being raised for two new homes. The nonprofit organization said seven twin-villa homes will ultimately house up to 14 families on the property. It’s just northwest of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41.

Wednesday marked the beginning stages of construction. More than 30 volunteers are putting in sweat and hard work to build them for families in need. They'll have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a front porch, lanai, and garage.

Soon-to-be homeowner Marx Nathan Escobar says it’s a dream come true since it will save his family a lot of money and stress.

“Financially it will help us big time," Escobar said. "The mortgage is made to fit around our income. Just the opportunity to be able to save that money and put it into our future and our baby daughter’s future as well, it’s going to have such long lasting effects on our family.”

Habitat for Humanity said it hopes to have the two homes completed by this summer. The entire project is expected to be done by 2027.