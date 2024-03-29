"It gets real busy," FDOT considers changes to Bonita Beach Road and 41

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says it's working to make the intersection of 41 and Bonita Beach Road safer.

Fox 4 spent time at the busy intersection and found cyclists, pedestrians and drivers who say the area needs changes - especially with fatal crashes that happened at the site in the past.

Luis Vasquez was one driver who pulled over to speak with us on his way home from First Call Pest Control where he works, but says the real pest is the traffic.

"It gets real busy. Just on this [Bonita Beach] road it's like 40 minutes of traffic just to go a few miles," he said.

FDOT says the changes to the road if passed could include a cross walk, a transit stop, and bike lanes.

"There are 12-ft shared use paths suggested as part of the PD&E preferred alternative; however, funding for Design ($3.5M) is scheduled for fiscal year 2026. As of now, the Right-of-Way and Construction phases for the US 41 at Bonita Beach Road (CR 865) Project are unfunded. The preferred alternative is expected to ease congestion and enhance intersection safety for all road users," FDOT said in a statement to FOX4. FDOT

Skyler Vanorden is another who commutes through the Bonita Beach Road and 41 intersection before and after work.

"Traffic is annoying," he said.

He says he would like to see the suggested bike lanes for cyclists and says their safety should be prioritized.

FDOT is looking for public feedback on what should be changed in this area.