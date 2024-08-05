Debby impacts aren’t stopping tourists on Bonita Beach

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The wind and rain from Hurricane Debby is impacting the vacations of many across the state.

But in Bonita Springs, some tourists say they still plan to enjoy their time at the beach and spend whatever time they can in the sand.

It's not the ideal beach day for a girls trip, but that didn't stop Michelle Feorene and her friends from Pittsburgh.

She says, "We're loving it. Looking at the palm trees ready to fall over. We're troopers."

After checking the forecast, they wanted to make the most of their time in Southwest Florida.

"A little windy. We want the sun. Little overcast," Feorene describes the conditions on Bonita Beach.

However, those conditions didn't stop a lot of people including Barbara Kaminski and her friends visiting from Chicago.

Other tourists told Fox 4's Ella Rhoades they traveled from Iowa and Ohio and hope the weather improves.

Watch Rhoades report below:

Hurricane Debby doesn't stop tourists on Bonita Beach

"I thought we would be one of the only ones, but we are here and we are enjoying it," Kaminski says.

While it may be warmer in Chicago and Pittsburgh, both groups found the bright side to the storm.

Kaminski says, "There's no better time to be here. It's absolutely beautiful."