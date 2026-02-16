BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — FGCU's Vester Field Station is back! It's rebuilt after extensive hurricane damage, and the school says it's ready to tackle water quality and environmental research again.

Fox 4 community correspondent Austin Schargorodski toured the facility to show you what this comeback means for students and our coast.

Watch to hear how the new Vester Field Station will continue to protect our coastal environment:

Hurricane-damaged FGCU water and environment research hub reopens on Bonita Beach

When Ian hit, FGCU says the storm didn't just damage a building, it damaged critical research and education. To marine science student Will Armiger, that hits home. He says he moved from Maryland to study there.

“It was something that I was really looking forward to my freshman year coming in and it got ruined by Ian. But it's super exciting to be back!” Armiger said.

Fox 4 Will Armiger

Marine biology professor Melissa May showed off a new algal research lab, a new classroom, and the wet lab.

“We just set up these tanks to represent different ecosystems. We have our Kimberly's Reef tank which is FGCU's offshore artificial reef. We have an oyster reef tank. We have a mangrove tank and a seagrass tank. At some point we'll have a lot more so we can do temperature controlled experiments,” May said.

Fox 4 Melissa May

Dean of FGCU's Water School Greg Tolley says for nearly 20 years Vester has helped protect the quality of our water and coastal environment.

“We have folks studying red tide 90 miles offshore. There's a water quality monitoring system here that feeds into a larger network that gives scientists real time information to help decision making,” Tolley said.

Fox 4 Greg Tolley

And now, professor Mike Parsons says the station is better prepared if another major storm hits.

“Anything of value we can remove and get out of harms way, and with some of the rebuilding that's been done, we can recover, clean up better, dry up faster,” Parsons said.

Fox 4 Mike Parsons

FGCU says this comeback was made possible by a donation from the Collier Community Foundation. For Armiger, being back here isn't just about learning.

“The stone crab research that I do for Doctor May goes directly to FWC and regulates commercial and recreational fisheries. It's very cool to be able to come in as an undergraduate student and make a difference in the community,” said Armiger.