HAPPY PI DAY: Restaurants in SWFL are celebrating by bringing you deals

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — It is Pi Day! Internationally people celebrate the mathematical concept of the ratio of a circle's circumfrence. It equals 3.14 and so on, but more importantly, our communities are celebrating by eating actual pie and offering several food deals.

One of those spots is Zoey's pizza in Bonita Springs at the Rooftop at Riverside Food Truck Park.

wftx Bonita Springs gets first Rooftop bar



They're offering buy two pizzas, get a free dessert.

There are also several more deals to keep you full on a budget today.

Watch here as FOX4's Amy Wegman and Dominga Murray explain: