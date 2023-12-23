Watch Now
HAPPY BIRTHDAY | Bonita Springs woman welcomes 104th year

Dorothy Newberry at her 104th birthday party
Posted at 7:50 PM, Dec 22, 2023
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — There's a celebration underway at the Terraces at Bonita Springs. Dorothy Newberry is turning 104 on December 24.

"You don't think you're gonna live that long," she said.

The facility hosted a party for her with berry pies, as a play on words with her last name.

She spent four years living in Malaysia, has visited 60 countries and ended up settling down here in southwest Florida. Over the past 104 years, she says the end of WWII was one moment that stuck out to her.

Of course, Fox 4 asked her what we all want to know: what's her secret?

"I promised myself I would never smoke and I try to eat wisely," she said.

Newberry, called smart, sassy and a hard worker, says to always treat people with kindness.

